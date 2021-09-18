Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $35.26 million and $1.06 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

