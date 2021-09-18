Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

EXC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.