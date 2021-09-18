Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $485.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.20 million to $490.70 million. Express reported sales of $322.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Express by 49.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

EXPR opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

