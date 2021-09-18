extraDNA Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $521,419.37 and approximately $175,076.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.10 or 1.00003178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00080148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00830480 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.41 or 0.00415345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00299665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066297 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

