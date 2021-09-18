Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 131.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

