EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Update

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 3,746,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EYEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.