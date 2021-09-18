F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

