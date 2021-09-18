Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce sales of $520.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.79 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 119.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.