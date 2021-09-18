Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

