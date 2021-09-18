Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 621.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $555,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.