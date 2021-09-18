Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.34 on Friday, hitting $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

