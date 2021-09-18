Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 272.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

