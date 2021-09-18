Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

