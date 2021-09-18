Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.95 million and $107,155.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

