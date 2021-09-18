Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years.

FMAO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 14,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,699 shares of company stock valued at $191,525 over the last ninety days. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

