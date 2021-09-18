Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

