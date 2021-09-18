Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.37% of Fastly worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.