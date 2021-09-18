FC Barcelona Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $18.13 or 0.00037844 BTC on major exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and $2.54 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,984 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.