Fear Trading Up 7.6% This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.