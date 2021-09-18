Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $4,160.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

