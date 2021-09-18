FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

