FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $2.16. FedNat shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 67,239 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get FedNat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.