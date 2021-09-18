Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fernhill stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,953,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,793,117. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.01.
About Fernhill
