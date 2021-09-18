Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,953,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,793,117. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.01.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

