FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.08. 195,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 263,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

