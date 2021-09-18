Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $162,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,437. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

