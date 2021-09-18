Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 5.24% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

FVAL opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $50.49.

