Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.58%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

