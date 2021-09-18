Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

