Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

