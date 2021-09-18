Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,735,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Jacobs Engineering Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

