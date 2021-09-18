Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.78% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VOOV opened at $143.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $147.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.16.

