Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Universal Display worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 88.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Display by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $195.75 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.