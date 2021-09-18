Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,979 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

