Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

