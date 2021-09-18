Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

