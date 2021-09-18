Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of NovoCure worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,620.08 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

