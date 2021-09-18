Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.31% of Zendesk worth $33,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,913,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.