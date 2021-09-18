Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.73% of Hyatt Hotels worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $75.38 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

