Fiera Capital Corp Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.53% of Enerplus worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,375,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 82,899 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

