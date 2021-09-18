Fiera Capital Corp Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

