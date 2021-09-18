Fiera Capital Corp Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.03% of Veracyte worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

VCYT opened at $51.20 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

