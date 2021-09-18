Fiera Capital Corp Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of MongoDB worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 278.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 207.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.99 and its 200-day moving average is $340.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

