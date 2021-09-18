Fiera Capital Corp Has $26.56 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

