Fiera Capital Corp Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.79% of Semtech worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

