Fiera Capital Corp Has $29.39 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Colliers International Group worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

