Fiera Capital Corp Has $34.39 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.80% of Landstar System worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

