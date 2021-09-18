Fiera Capital Corp Has $35.52 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.00% of EMCOR Group worth $35,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $115.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

