Fiera Capital Corp Has $36.48 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $202.17 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

