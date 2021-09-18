Fiera Capital Corp Has $39.86 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Suncor Energy worth $39,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,207,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

SU opened at $19.36 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

