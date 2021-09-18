Fiera Capital Corp Has $40.46 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of Mohawk Industries worth $40,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

