Fiera Capital Corp Has $41.69 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.72% of Acceleron Pharma worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

